18:18, 26 May 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 17:45, 26 May 2018 Saturday

5 White Helmets members killed in Aleppo attack
Two other group members were injured in the attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five members of the White Helmets civil defense agency were killed in an attack in northern Syria on Saturday, according to the paramedic group.

Four gunmen attacked a White Helmets center in opposition-held Tal Hadya town in south-western Aleppo, White Helmets director Raed al-Saleh told Anadolu Agency.

“Five members were killed and two others injured in the attack,” he said.

According to al-Saleh, the attackers stole a vehicle and motorbikes before fleeing the scene unscathed.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Popularly known as White Helmets, the agency is active in opposition-held areas in Syria, which has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.



