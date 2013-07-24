Update: 17:57, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

World Bulletin / News Desk

The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Saturday unveiled his party’s election manifesto, which vowed to find solutions to “five main problems of Turkey”.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu read out his party’s 230-page declaration, prepared under the slogan “We are coming for the nation”, in capital Ankara.

He also introduced the CHP candidates running for parliament in the June 24 early elections.

According to Kilicdaroglu, "the five main problems” that need "urgent solution" are: justice, education, economy, social peace and foreign policy.

“Turkey wants peace, not fighting. Turkey wants freedom, not autocracy. Turkey wants democracy, not a one-man regime,” he said.

In the manifesto, the party pledges to lift the state of emergency on priority basis and to establish an independent, impartial and fair justice system.

During his speech, Kilicdaroglu indicated the party would find a solution to the issues in the country’s economy, which he described as “one of the most basic problematic fields of Turkey”.

“The net minimum wage will be 2,200 Turkish liras ($467) and it will be without taxes," he said.

"The lowest pension will be 1,500 Turkish liras ($318)."

The party also promised to set up new ministries such as Human Resources, Women and Tradesmen Ministries.

According to Kilicdaroglu, his party also plans to establish a new foundation to design Turkey’s future. He announced the name of the foundation as “Human Development Strategies and Information Policy Institution,” where the country’s most prestigious scientists would work.