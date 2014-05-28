Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has unveiled its election manifesto ahead of the June 24 elections.
The manifesto, with a tagline “National Revival, Blessed Uprising”, calls for reforms to bring economic relief to farmers, retired people and families of disabled, martyred people and veterans.
The MHP election manifesto emphasized five topics, including "Smart state and public administration", "justice", "combatting corruption", "multifaceted and multi-dimensional foreign policy" and "industrialization and SMEs".
The election manifesto of the Nationalist Party also promised economic relief for traders, such as tax-free fuel, cutting off VAT for farmers and reducing taxes for seed, seedling and agricultural pesticide.
The MHP pledged early retirement for veterans, employment for the children of martyred people and increase in salaries of their parents.
The party also vows to grant amnesty except for those who were put behind bars in terrorism-related crimes -- including PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members -- child abusers, rapists and woman murderers.
According to the manifesto, strengthening of national unity and embracing the nation's own historical values are needed to overcome the problems and to stand up against the global challenges.
The MHP announced its long-term strategic goal to bring Turkey to the position of "Global Power and Leading Country" till 2053.
To be able to reach this level, the MHP vows to use Turkey's own natural and human resources as well as economic, social and technologic opportunities.
Eight political parties are contesting the early elections on June 24 that include ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party, newly-formed Good (IYI) Party, Felicity (Saadet) Party and the Patriotic (Vatan) Party.
For the first time in Turkish political history, political parties will go to election after forming alliances. Also, mobile ballot boxes, presidential candidate with 100,000 signatures and the fact that presidential and parliamentary elections both would be held on the same day are some of the firsts in this election process.
Turkey’s ruling AK Party and the MHP will enter the race as the People's Alliance while the CHP, IYI Party, SP and Democrat Party (DP) will participate as the Nation Alliance.
