Update: 23:22, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Egyptian high court on Saturday approved a month ban on video sharing site YouTube, judicial sources said.

In September 2012, an Egyptian lawyer filed a lawsuit against YouTube as the site published a video insulting Prophet Mohammad.

In February 2013, local court ordered one-month ban. The case was appealed and its ruling stayed during the appeal process.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, the sources said the Egyptian top Administrative Court rejected two previous objections and approved the ban on the world famous video sharing website.

Egyptian Communication Ministry hasn't made any statement about putting decision into effect.