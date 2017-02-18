Press agenda on May 27

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISPARTA/BALIKESIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southern Isparta and northwestern Balikesir provinces.
ISPARTA/BALIKESIR - Prime minister Binali Yildirim to also attend the rallies.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
