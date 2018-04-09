11:23, 27 May 2018 Sunday

Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes bombed two Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip late on Saturday, causing no casualties, according to local sources.

One of the targeted sites affiliated with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of resistance movement Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007, is in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircrafts targeted another Hamas site in the west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the airstrikes.