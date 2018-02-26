Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

World Bulletin / News Desk
Plans for a landmark summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un are moving "very nicely", US President Donald Trump said Sunday, as the South's leader said Kim told him the talks would be a historic opportunity to end decades of confrontation.
Trump rattled the region on Thursday by cancelling a planned June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore, citing "open hostility" from Pyongyang.
But within 24 hours he reversed course, saying it could still go ahead after productive talks were held with North Korean officials.
"It's moving along very nicely," Trump told reporters late Saturday when asked for an update. "We're looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn't changed."
Trump's unpredictability sparked a sudden and surprise meeting on Saturday between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in -- only the fourth time leaders from the two countries have ever met -- as they scrambled to get the talks back on track.
Pictures showed them shaking hands and embracing on the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone separating the two nations.
Moon said Kim reached out to him to arrange the hasty meeting "without any formality". There the North Korean leader described the Singapore summit as a landmark opportunity to end decades of confrontation.
"He... expressed his intention to put an end to the history of war and confrontation through the success of the North-US summit and to cooperate for peace and prosperity," Moon told reporters in Seoul on Sunday.
Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said Kim "expressed his fixed will on the historic DPRK-US summit talks", using the official abbreviation for North Korea.
Kim said the two Koreas should "positively cooperate with each other as ever to improve the DPRK-U.S. relations and establish mechanism for permanent and durable peace," KCNA added, saying South and North Korea would hold another round of "high-level" talks on June 1.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount