14:48, 27 May 2018 Sunday
History
12:35, 27 May 2018 Sunday

Today in History May 27
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1564   John Calvin, one of the dominant figures of the Protestant Reformation, dies in Geneva.
1647   Achsah Young becomes the first woman known to be executed as a witch in Massachusetts.
1668   Three colonists are expelled from Massachusetts for being Baptists.
1813   Americans capture Fort George, Canada.
1907   The Bubonic Plague breaks out in San Francisco.
1919   A U.S. Navy seaplane completes the first transatlantic flight.
1929   Colonel Charles Lindbergh marries Anne Spencer Morrow.
1935   The Supreme Court declares President Franklin Roosevelt's National Recovery Act unconstitutional.
1937   San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge opens.
1941   The German battleship Bismarck is sunk by British naval and air forces.
1942   German General Erwin Rommel begins a major offensive in Libya with his Afrika Korps.
1944   American General Douglas MacArthur lands on Biak Island in New Guinea.
1960   A military coup overthrows the democratic government of Turkey.
1969   Construction begins on Walt Disney World in Florida.
1972   President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet Communist Party chief Leonid Brezhnev sign an arms reduction agreement.
1999   The international war crimes tribunal indicts Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic for war atrocities.


