Today in History May 27

|1564
|John Calvin, one of the dominant figures of the Protestant Reformation, dies in Geneva.
|1647
|Achsah Young becomes the first woman known to be executed as a witch in Massachusetts.
|1668
|Three colonists are expelled from Massachusetts for being Baptists.
|1813
|Americans capture Fort George, Canada.
|1907
|The Bubonic Plague breaks out in San Francisco.
|1919
|A U.S. Navy seaplane completes the first transatlantic flight.
|1929
|Colonel Charles Lindbergh marries Anne Spencer Morrow.
|1935
|The Supreme Court declares President Franklin Roosevelt's National Recovery Act unconstitutional.
|1937
|San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge opens.
|1941
|The German battleship Bismarck is sunk by British naval and air forces.
|1942
|German General Erwin Rommel begins a major offensive in Libya with his Afrika Korps.
|1944
|American General Douglas MacArthur lands on Biak Island in New Guinea.
|1960
|A military coup overthrows the democratic government of Turkey.
|1969
|Construction begins on Walt Disney World in Florida.
|1972
|President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet Communist Party chief Leonid Brezhnev sign an arms reduction agreement.
|1999
|The international war crimes tribunal indicts Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic for war atrocities.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
