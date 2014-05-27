Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

World Bulletin / News Desk
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will remain in hospital, the Palestinian Presidency said on Sunday.
“Abbas’ discharge from hospital has been postponed,” the presidency said in a statement, without giving any further details.
Earlier Sunday, Abbas’ media office said the Palestinian leader will be discharged from Ramallah’s Arab Advisory Hospital at 00:02 p.m. local time.
Abbas was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever. He remained there, where he was examined by doctors at the hospital’s cardiological department.
Earlier this month, Abbas, 82, underwent a medical operation on one of his ears. Since then, he has returned to the hospital twice, prompting speculation about the state of his health.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount