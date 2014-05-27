Update: 13:06, 27 May 2018 Sunday

Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will remain in hospital, the Palestinian Presidency said on Sunday.

“Abbas’ discharge from hospital has been postponed,” the presidency said in a statement, without giving any further details.

Earlier Sunday, Abbas’ media office said the Palestinian leader will be discharged from Ramallah’s Arab Advisory Hospital at 00:02 p.m. local time.

Abbas was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever. He remained there, where he was examined by doctors at the hospital’s cardiological department.

Earlier this month, Abbas, 82, underwent a medical operation on one of his ears. Since then, he has returned to the hospital twice, prompting speculation about the state of his health.