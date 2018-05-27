Kenyan Muslims, Christians unite at iftar dinner

World Bulletin / News Desk
Over 500 Muslims and Christians on Saturday attended an iftar dinner, organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the Rahma Mosque in the capital Nairobi.
Women, children and men from all walks of life joined Turkish delegation, which included Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Miroglu, to break the fast at 06.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT) before proceeding to prayers at the mosque.
Kenyans were served Turkish cuisines, including kebabs, pastries, rice and other dishes.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sheikh Ibrahim Lethome, who represented the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), said: "Ramadan is meant to be celebrated this way, with such acts of good faith like the Turkish people have shown us today. The message I got from this event is that we should fear God and respect and love our neighbors irrespective of their religion or race.”
Emre Yuksek, TIKA’s coordinator, said: "What makes this year special is that we brought together Kenyans from all faiths, all backgrounds, development partners from all embassies and people from different aid organizations in the same location. This is the first time that we are doing this in Kenya to signify Ramadan's message of peace, coherence and tolerance."
Yuksek added that a large section of the guests, who attended the iftar dinner, had never had an Iftar at a mosque before.
In the recent years through TIKA, Turkey has been a generous donor with humanitarian aid, revamping schools among other key projects and its proactive foreign policy in Kenya, becoming an active stakeholder in the East African region’s stability.
