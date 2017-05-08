14:55, 27 May 2018 Sunday

More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Neutralizing a large number of terrorists during security operations and reduction in the number of terrorists joining the ranks of PKK terrorist organizations are splitting apart the PKK terror group.

Security forces continue to fight against terrorism across Turkey, determined to do away with PKK terrorists.

The number of terrorists recruited by PKK terrorist organization to compensate for others killed during the counterterrorism operations is also in decline.

In 2016, 689 terrorists, in 2017, 152 others and in 2018, only 43 joined the ranks of PKK.

The terrorists, who want to get rid of the pressure of the PKK terrorist organization, resort to escaping from the PKK. As a result of this, in 2016, 466 terrorists, in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces.

A total of 115 terrorists have surrendered to security forces by escaping from the PKK since 2018.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.