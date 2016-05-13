Worldbulletin News

7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven more PKK terrorists have been neutralized in southeastern Turkey, according to Turkish military Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said two PKK terrorists who made a bid to attack a border unit were neutralized in Nusaybin, a district of southeastern Mardin province on Saturday.

Separately, five terrorists surrendered to security forces in Silopi district of southeastern Sirnak, said the statement.

The surrendered terrorists had reportedly escaped their shelter in northern Iraq.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



