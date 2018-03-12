Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli shelling of the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.
In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra identified the martyrs as Hussein al-Amor, 25, and Abdul Halim al-Naqah, 28, in the shelling that targeted the eastern border of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza Strip.
A third Palestinian, who was identified as Naseem al-Amor, 25, succumbed to his wounds sustained during the Israeli shelling.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee, for his part, said an Israeli tank shelled a Hamas watch tower in the southern Gaza Strip.
He said the shelling came in response to a roadside bomb attack near a security fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
On Saturday, Israeli warplanes struck two Hamas positions in Gaza, with no injuries reported.
Since March 30, more than 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies along Gaza border.
The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
