Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:19, 27 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
17:07, 27 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of $1 million cash will be donated to Yemen for humanitarian aid as part of a protocol signed between the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and the Qatar Charity Foundation.

Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik and Qatar Charity Foundation CEO Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida on Sunday signed the cooperation protocol during a ceremony at the Presidency Office of the Red Crescent in Istanbul.

As part of the protocol, two projects will be implemented in Yemen. Firstly, $1 million cash will be donated to provide food aid, Kinik said.

Secondly, a gastroenterological endoscopic treatment center would be established at a hospital in Yemen, he added.

"We will continue to support the Red Crescent for its projects in Yemen that will meet food needs, particularly hospital needs," Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida said.

According to the UN, more than 22 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance or protection.

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen.

Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy force for Iran.

 



Related yemen Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition s election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises

'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey Qatar to donate 1 million to Yemen
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group

In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) pledges tax-free fuel for farmers in its manifesto
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Erdogan addresses party rally in Erzurum
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory

Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'

Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says
Turkey marks Africa Day
Turkey marks Africa Day

Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover
Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador
Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador

Dean of the Africa Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba speaks to AA

News

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border
Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, 17 missing
Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island 17 missing

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen

Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’
Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra resolved

Yemen, UAE reportedly reach deal over island
Yemen UAE reportedly reach deal over island

7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group

Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 