Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of $1 million cash will be donated to Yemen for humanitarian aid as part of a protocol signed between the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and the Qatar Charity Foundation.
Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik and Qatar Charity Foundation CEO Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida on Sunday signed the cooperation protocol during a ceremony at the Presidency Office of the Red Crescent in Istanbul.
As part of the protocol, two projects will be implemented in Yemen. Firstly, $1 million cash will be donated to provide food aid, Kinik said.
Secondly, a gastroenterological endoscopic treatment center would be established at a hospital in Yemen, he added.
"We will continue to support the Red Crescent for its projects in Yemen that will meet food needs, particularly hospital needs," Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida said.
According to the UN, more than 22 million people in Yemen need humanitarian assistance or protection.
Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.
The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen.
Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy force for Iran.
'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism
Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) pledges tax-free fuel for farmers in its manifesto
Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry
Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities
Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says
Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover
Dean of the Africa Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba speaks to AA