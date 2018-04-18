Worldbulletin News

Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition's election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises

'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday sought support in the June 24 early elections in order to execute Turkey's long-term plans.

Speaking at his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's rally in southern Isparta province, Erdogan said the upcoming elections are “the most important elections” in the country’s history.

“We will either take our 16-year achievements much higher [levels] or allow the ‘demolition alliance’ [the opposition] to spoil all these," he said.

For the first time in Turkish political history, political parties will go to election after forming alliances.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will enter the race as the People's Alliance.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), newly-formed Good (IYI) Party, Felicity (Saadet) Party and Democrat Party (DP) will participate as the Nation Alliance.

Criticizing his rivals’ election promises, Erdogan said: “We will never allow ‘demolition alliance’ [opposition] to prevent us and to sabotage our projects."

In a televised speech on Friday, CHP presidential candidate Muharrem Ince pledged to stop Turkey's massive Canal Istanbul Project and not to continue domestic car productions, if elected.

“I am expecting from you very strong support for Turkey’s bright future,” Erdogan told locals.



