Update: 20:37, 27 May 2018 Sunday

Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup

World Bulletin / News Desk

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will receive prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte at 7 pm (1700 GMT) after a days-long standoff over the composition of Italy's next cabinet, media reports said Sunday.

The far-right League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) have yet to set up shop in Rome since scoring the most votes in Italy's inconclusive elections nearly three months ago.