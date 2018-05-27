Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup

World Bulletin / News Desk
Italian President Sergio Mattarella will receive prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte at 7 pm (1700 GMT) after a days-long standoff over the composition of Italy's next cabinet, media reports said Sunday.
The far-right League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) have yet to set up shop in Rome since scoring the most votes in Italy's inconclusive elections nearly three months ago.
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus