Press agenda on May 28

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
MANISA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party rally in western Manisa province.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet cabinet members during a break-fasting dinner at Cankaya Palace.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in Brussels.
FRANCE
PARIS - Railway workers will stage more strikes across the country.
GERMANY
BERLIN—German Chancellor Angela Merkel to address Global Solutions Summit, an annual event bringing together think tanks from G20 countries.
