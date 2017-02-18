09:06, 28 May 2018 Monday

Press agenda on May 28

TURKEY

MANISA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party rally in western Manisa province.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet cabinet members during a break-fasting dinner at Cankaya Palace.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.





PALESTINE / US



JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.





BELGIUM



BRUSSELS – European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in Brussels.





FRANCE

PARIS - Railway workers will stage more strikes across the country.

GERMANY



BERLIN—German Chancellor Angela Merkel to address Global Solutions Summit, an annual event bringing together think tanks from G20 countries.



