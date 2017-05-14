Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement released by the Israeli police, the Palestinian woman walking on the rail tracks in the northern Shuafat town was "neutralized" by shooting in leg.
The statement claimed the Palestinian woman was shot after she did not respond to calls by police to stop and that she might have the intent of carrying out an attack.
According to Palestinian media reports, the woman is identified as 28-year-old Duha Ebu Hudayr, who is mentally disabled.
Since March 30, more than 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands others injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies along Gaza border.
The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane