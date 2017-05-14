Worldbulletin News

14:24, 28 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
09:23, 28 May 2018 Monday

Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women
Woman did not respond to calls by police to stop, Israeli police claim  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A mentally disabled Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Israeli police, the Palestinian woman walking on the rail tracks in the northern Shuafat town was "neutralized" by shooting in leg.

The statement claimed the Palestinian woman was shot after she did not respond to calls by police to stop and that she might have the intent of carrying out an attack.

According to Palestinian media reports, the woman is identified as 28-year-old Duha Ebu Hudayr, who is mentally disabled.

Since March 30, more than 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands others injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies along Gaza border. 

The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

 


