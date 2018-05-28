Far-right party holds anti-Islam rally in Berlin

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to media before the beginning of the rally, AfD board member Beatrix von Storch criticized German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil.
Currently playing for English giants Arsenal, Ozil, 29, was born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen with Turkish parents. Ozil has also been playing for German national football team since 2009 and the Arsenal star is in Germany's preliminary squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held this summer.
"Ozil has German passport but he isn't a German. He can't be a German as he doesn't sing the German anthem had his photos taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ozil is a role model of unsuccessful adaptation," Storch told media.
Erdogan met Ozil and the player's fellow citizen Ilkay Gundogan while he was in London in mid-May. Two German internationals Ozil and Gundogan gifted their autographed jerseys to Erdogan.
In addition the German duo had their photos taken with the Turkish President.
On the same day, May 14, German Football Federation (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel slammed the meeting, alleging that Ozil and Gundogan were exploited by Erdogan's election campaign.
Turks will go to the polls on June 24 to elect the country’s new president as well as parliamentary members.
A separate group of nearly 20,000 people protested against the far-right group as they shouted "Nazis out!"
Board member of Alternative for Germany party criticizes German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil
Ramadan Tent Project hosts annual event for Muslims and non-Muslims across the UK
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
School officials thank community for outpouring of support
Manifesto demanding change in Quran verses is 'Western version of ISIL' terrorists, says Turkish deputy premier
Issue over dress code started after new deputy principal arrived
Bissonnette feared Muslims would attack, kill his family
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee also called Islamophobia a ‘threat to world peace’
Islamophobia in Europe and the U.S. is being used as a political project by right-wing politicians, says leading scholar
Mehmet Gormez, former head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, also speaks at international conference
‘Islamophobia is no longer is restricted to where there are Muslim minorities’ says Salman Sayyid of the University of Leeds
Imam was attacked after he was on his way back home after leading night prayer at mosque
Mosque belonging to Muslim-Turkish association ATB firebombed in Hessen province
Racist graffiti, swastika symbol have been used to deface walls of Stockholm mosque
Islamophobic hate group had planted crosses on construction site for mosque in eastern Netherlands