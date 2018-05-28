Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk
The mosque named "Mezquita Mayor de Granada" (Grand Mosque of Granada) is hosting iftar dinners in which people are served with dates and Moroccan Harira soup.
Mosque's Secretary-General Zacarias Lopez Rejon said that they broke Sunday's fast with milk and dates, while Harira soup was served after Taraweeh prayer.
"After the evening prayer, we perform Taraweeh prayer. During the whole month, Quran is read from beginning to end twice," Rejon said.
Rejon said that the mosque's construction was started by Granada’s Muslim community 30 years ago when his father converted to Islam.
"We had difficulties in construction of the mosque. The process took a long time because of financial and political reasons. Finally, the mosque was inaugurated for worship in 2003," Rejon said.
Rejon added that they need financial assistance from the whole world to keep maintaining the mosque.
Muhammed Ibrahim Perez, a mosque visitor who is in his 60s, said Muslims in Granada have an important place in terms of local, national and international aspect.
Perez said that Ramadan is the best and awaited month of the year.
The southern city of Granada was a land of the Andalusian Umayyad for eight centuries until the Granada War in 1492 when the Muslims lost their all power in Spain.
After the Spanish victory, Granada was annexed to Castile, a kingdom in the Iberian Peninsula during the Middle Ages.
This war was a part of "Reconquista", which means reconquest.
