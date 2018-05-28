Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Islamic World
09:48, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community

World Bulletin / News Desk

A mosque in the Andalusian city of Granada located in southern Spain overlooking the famous Alhambra Palace is attracting more Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

The mosque named "Mezquita Mayor de Granada" (Grand Mosque of Granada) is hosting iftar dinners in which people are served with dates and Moroccan Harira soup.

Mosque's Secretary-General Zacarias Lopez Rejon said that they broke Sunday's fast with milk and dates, while Harira soup was served after Taraweeh prayer.

"After the evening prayer, we perform Taraweeh prayer. During the whole month, Quran is read from beginning to end twice," Rejon said.

Rejon said that the mosque's construction was started by Granada’s Muslim community 30 years ago when his father converted to Islam.

"We had difficulties in construction of the mosque. The process took a long time because of financial and political reasons. Finally, the mosque was inaugurated for worship in 2003," Rejon said.

Rejon added that they need financial assistance from the whole world to keep maintaining the mosque.

Muhammed Ibrahim Perez, a mosque visitor who is in his 60s, said Muslims in Granada have an important place in terms of local, national and international aspect.

Perez said that Ramadan is the best and awaited month of the year.

The southern city of Granada was a land of the Andalusian Umayyad for eight centuries until the Granada War in 1492 when the Muslims lost their all power in Spain.

After the Spanish victory, Granada was annexed to Castile, a kingdom in the Iberian Peninsula during the Middle Ages.

 

This war was a part of "Reconquista", which means reconquest.



Related Spain mosque Granada mosque
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace

15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US

Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Hope for Muslim leaders
Hope for Muslim leaders

Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital

As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016

News

Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea
Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea

Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain’s ruling party
Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain s ruling party

Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government
Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government

Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Spain rejects Armenian 'genocide' motion
Spain rejects Armenian 'genocide' motion

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont urges dialogue with Spain
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont urges dialogue with Spain

Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques

Jewish settlers torch West Bank mosque
Jewish settlers torch West Bank mosque

Far-right groups attack 3 mosques in Netherlands
Far-right groups attack 3 mosques in Netherlands

Mosque named after Turkish martyr opens in Kabul
Mosque named after Turkish martyr opens in Kabul

Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W. Bank mosque
Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W Bank mosque






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 