14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Africa
10:11, 28 May 2018 Monday

Landslide kills 23 in southern Ethiopia
Landslide kills 23 in southern Ethiopia

A landslide triggered by heavy rains takes place in Oromia region, local media reports

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 23 people were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in southern Oromia region of Ethiopia on Saturday, local media reported.

According to FANA Broadcast Corporation, six others were also injured in the landslide that took place on Saturday evening and covered six hectares of land.

More than 30 domestic animals were also buried dead in the rubble, it added. 

Local authorities have made it to the affected area to assess the magnitude of the crisis and provide support.  



