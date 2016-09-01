Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
11:02, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval
China to host Iran leader amid nuclear deal upheaval

China, Russia and European powers, all of which signed the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, are scrambling to save the pact following the US president's decision to quit the agreement and reinstate sanctions.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran's president will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said Monday, as they try to salvage the nuclear deal thrown into upheaval by Donald Trump.

China's President Xi Jinping will meet Iran's Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on June 9-10 in Qingdao, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit, he added. 

Wang did not include the nuclear deal in a readout of the summit's formal agenda.

But Beijing, which is  Iran's top trade partner and one of the biggest buyers of its oil, has signalled that it intends to keep working with the Islamic regime despite the US move.

Chinese businesses are expected to step up activities in Iran to fill the void left by the exit of US companies and the possible withdrawal of European rivals for fear of punitive measures enforced by the US.

Iran is currently an observer member of the SCO, though it has long sought full membership. 

The regional bloc focusing on security and trade also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics and two new members, Pakistan and India.

The summit will discuss a three-year action plan to "fight the three evil forces" -- terrorism, separatism and extremism -- and strengthen cooperation on tackling cybersecurity breaches and drug trafficking, Wang said. 

China will also push for "reforms to the multilateral trading regime" connecting the markets of SCO members, which account for nearly 40 percent of the global population, he said.

China floated the idea of an SCO free trade area in 2016, according to state-run Xinhua agency, but Wang did not say whether it would be part of the agenda.



Related china iran
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli army has yet to comment on airstrikes
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane

News

UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal
UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal

China, Germany back Iran nuke deal
China Germany back Iran nuke deal

Iran FM slams US counterpart’s remarks as ‘illusions’
Iran FM slams US counterpart s remarks as illusions

New US sanctions on Iran could shake region
New US sanctions on Iran could shake region

Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad’s request
Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad s

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

Merkel, Chinese premier defend Iran deal, free trade
Merkel Chinese premier defend Iran deal free trade

Philippines can’t afford war with China
Philippines can t afford war with China

Philippines watching S.China Sea amid Beijing bombers
Philippines watching S China Sea amid Beijing bombers






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 