14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
History
Today in History May 28
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

1805   Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned in Milan, Italy.
1830   Congress authorizes Indian removal from all states to the western Prairie.
1863   The 54th Massachusetts, a regiment of African-American recruits, leaves Boston, headed for Hilton Head, South Carolina.
1859   The French army launches a flanking attack on the Austrian army in Northern France.
1871   The Paris commune is suppressed by troops from Versailles.
1900   Britain annexes the Orange Free State in South Africa.
1940   Belgium surrenders to Germany.
1953   Melody, the first animated 3-D cartoon in Technicolor, premiers.
1961   Amnesty International, a human rights organization, is founded.


