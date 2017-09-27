Iftar dinner hosted by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency at Rahma Mosque in Kenyan capital

Update: 10:44, 28 May 2018 Monday

Today in History May 28





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1805 Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned in Milan, Italy. 1830 Congress authorizes Indian removal from all states to the western Prairie. 1863 The 54th Massachusetts, a regiment of African-American recruits, leaves Boston, headed for Hilton Head, South Carolina. 1859 The French army launches a flanking attack on the Austrian army in Northern France. 1871 The Paris commune is suppressed by troops from Versailles. 1900 Britain annexes the Orange Free State in South Africa. 1940 Belgium surrenders to Germany. 1953 Melody, the first animated 3-D cartoon in Technicolor, premiers. 1961 Amnesty International, a human rights organization, is founded.

