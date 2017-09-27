Today in History May 28

|1805
|Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned in Milan, Italy.
|1830
|Congress authorizes Indian removal from all states to the western Prairie.
|1863
|The 54th Massachusetts, a regiment of African-American recruits, leaves Boston, headed for Hilton Head, South Carolina.
|1859
|The French army launches a flanking attack on the Austrian army in Northern France.
|1871
|The Paris commune is suppressed by troops from Versailles.
|1900
|Britain annexes the Orange Free State in South Africa.
|1940
|Belgium surrenders to Germany.
|1953
|Melody, the first animated 3-D cartoon in Technicolor, premiers.
|1961
|Amnesty International, a human rights organization, is founded.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.