Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Palestine
11:06, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military. 

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities,” the army claimed in a Monday statement, without elaborating. 

The detainees have been taken into custody for investigation, the statement said. 

According to official Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and about 350 minors. 

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. 

In another development, the Israeli army said an improvised bomb went off late Sunday near one of its positions in Nablus in northern part of the West Bank. 

No casualties or damages have been reported in the incident. 

Tension has been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories since the United States relocated its embassy earlier this month from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967 and represents the heart of the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict. 

Since late March, more than 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip. 

The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. 



Related Israel West Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli army has yet to comment on airstrikes
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane

News

19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Jewish settlers torch West Bank mosque
Jewish settlers torch West Bank mosque

Palestinian dies of wounds in West Bank
Palestinian dies of wounds in West Bank

Israel to demolish Palestinian attacker’s home
Israel to demolish Palestinian attacker s home

Tel Aviv okays railway linking central Israel, W. Bank
Tel Aviv okays railway linking central Israel W Bank

Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women
Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women

Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed

Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

How Israel Divides the West
How Israel Divides the West






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 