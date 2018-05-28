Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
11:27, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Germany will hold political consultations in Ankara on May 29.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said political consultations will be held under the co-chairmanship of the ministry's undersecretary Umit Yalcin and German State Secretary of Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis in Ankara on 29 May 2018.

"During the consultations, bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues of common interest, will be discussed," said the statement. 

 


Related Turkey Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkey Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media

'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media 
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition s election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises

'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey Qatar to donate 1 million to Yemen
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group

In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) pledges tax-free fuel for farmers in its manifesto
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Erdogan addresses party rally in Erzurum
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory

Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'

Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says

News

Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

China, Germany back Iran nuke deal
China Germany back Iran nuke deal

Merkel, Chinese premier defend Iran deal, free trade
Merkel Chinese premier defend Iran deal free trade

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East 
Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East

Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal
Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal

Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media

Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen
Turkey Qatar to donate 1 million to Yemen

7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 