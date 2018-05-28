Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Germany will hold political consultations in Ankara on May 29.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said political consultations will be held under the co-chairmanship of the ministry's undersecretary Umit Yalcin and German State Secretary of Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis in Ankara on 29 May 2018.

"During the consultations, bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues of common interest, will be discussed," said the statement.