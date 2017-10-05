Worldbulletin News

14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
11:28, 28 May 2018 Monday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange surged 1.24 percent, or 1,281.03 points, to open at 104,481.11 points on Monday.

The BIST banking and holding indexes went up 1.80 percent and 0.95 percent, respectively. 

Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 4.94 percent, while the insurance index was the only one which started the day with loss -- down 0.15 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 103,200.08, up 2.04 percent, with a 7 billion Turkish liras ($1.49 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 4.6210 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.7210 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate dropped to 5.4140 by market open --down from 5.5000 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded at 6.1600 Turkish liras versus 6.3000 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $75.72 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.

 



