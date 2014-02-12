Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

World Bulletin / News Desk
Official reserve assets rose 1.5 percent, compared to $110.3 billion at the end of March, according to the Central Bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.
In April, foreign currency reserves stood at $85.3 billion, marking a 2.3-percent increase on a monthly basis.
Gold reserves fell 1 percent last month to $25.1 billion, compared to the previous month.
According to the official figures, the CBRT's total reserves recorded a 9-percent hike, compared to the $102.7 billion at the end of April 2017. Over the last decade, the bank's official reserve assets increased by nearly 45 percent.
In mid-December 2013, the bank's total reserves saw a historic high at nearly $136 billion, of which some $21 billion were in gold reserves.
