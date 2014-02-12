Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 28 May 2018 Monday
Economy
11:54, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month

World Bulletin / News Desk

Total reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) amounted to $112 billion as of April 30, the bank announced on Monday.

Official reserve assets rose 1.5 percent, compared to $110.3 billion at the end of March, according to the Central Bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report. 

In April, foreign currency reserves stood at $85.3 billion, marking a 2.3-percent increase on a monthly basis. 

Gold reserves fell 1 percent last month to $25.1 billion, compared to the previous month.

According to the official figures, the CBRT's total reserves recorded a 9-percent hike, compared to the $102.7 billion at the end of April 2017. Over the last decade, the bank's official reserve assets increased by nearly 45 percent.

In mid-December 2013, the bank's total reserves saw a historic high at nearly $136 billion, of which some $21 billion were in gold reserves. 



Related Turkish Central Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish Central Bank reserves total 112B in April
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies  
Oil prices down more than 4 5 pct in 2
Oil prices down more than 4.5 pct in 2 days

Brent loses 4.6 pct, while WTI declines 6 pct
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over 1 9T in 2017
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over $1.9T in 2017

Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira

Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
US natural gas poised for global rise
US natural gas poised for global rise

Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister  
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat

American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira  
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies 
World Bank approves 600M loan for Salt Lake storage
World Bank approves $600M loan for Salt Lake storage

Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Monthly index down at 70 in May, official data says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560

News

Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity

Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $110.3B in March
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 110 3B in March

Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to $114.6B in Feb.
Turkish Central Bank reserves drop to 114 6B in Feb

Turkish central bank’s net profit reaches $5B in 2017
Turkish central bank s net profit reaches 5B in 2017

Turkish Central Bank reserves top $115B in August
Turkish Central Bank reserves top 115B in August

Turkish Central Bank to launch lira-settled auctions
Turkish Central Bank to launch lira-settled auctions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 