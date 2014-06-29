Worldbulletin News

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes basic food packages in Kabul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency has distributed basic food packages to 600 families in need in Afghanistan, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) announced that ongoing Ramadan aid across the globe had now reached Kabul.

The packages consist of three months' worth of rice, flour, oil, green tea, sugar, spaghetti, the statement said. 



