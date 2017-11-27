Pakistan: Ex-chief justice named as caretaker PM

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former chief justice has been selected as the country's caretaker prime minister for an interim two-month period following lengthy negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, whose term ends this month, and opposition leader Khursheed Shah announced in a news conference in capital Islamabad that Nasirul Mulk has been appointed till the outcome of general elections on July 25.

The announcement came after a two-week deadlock between Abbasi and Shah over the name.

"We discussed several names for this responsibility and all of them were credible but finally chose Nasirul Mulk for caretaker premiership on merit as his name will be acceptable to everyone, " Abbasi told reporters.

The opposition leader also praised Abbasi saying that his past is spotless.

"We are happy that another democratic government was able to complete its five-year term and hope the caretaker premier would ensure free and fair elections in the country.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already approved July 25 as the date for general elections.

The five-year constitutional term of Pakistan's government and parliament is due to end on May 31, after which interim government will take over to hold the elections within two months.