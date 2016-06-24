Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:22, 28 May 2018 Monday
Europe
13:50, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
EU to hit Venezuela with sanctions
EU to hit Venezuela with sanctions

At a regular meeting in Brussels, ministers from the 28 EU states gave their approval for work to start so that the sanctions can be formally imposed in June.

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to "swiftly" adopt new sanctions against Venezuelan officials involved in Nicolas Maduro's re-election, which they said "lacked any credibility".

The move comes after the EU said last week it would consider fresh measures because the election failed to comply with "minimum international standards" and there were "numerous reported irregularities".

"The EU will act swiftly, according to established procedures, with the aim of imposing additional targeted and reversible restrictive measures, that do not harm the Venezuelan population, whose plight the EU wishes to alleviate," the ministers said in their formal agreement on the move.

"The election and its outcome lacked any credibility as the electoral process did not ensure the necessary guarantees for inclusive and democratic elections."

The sanctions are set to be formally adopted at a meeting on June 25 in Luxembourg, EU sources said.

Maduro won 68 percent of the vote in the May election that was boycotted by the opposition and condemned as illegitimate by much of the international community.

Venezuela last week accused the European Union of "prejudice" in its reaction to the vote, and said that the bloc had declined an invitation to send observers to the election.

The EU had warned in April that it would consider further sanctions against Venezuela of its own if the elections were not fair.

In January Europe added seven senior Venezuelan officials including the interior minister to its sanctions blacklist, after hitting Caracas in November with an embargo on weapons and equipment that could be used for political repression.



Related EU Venezuela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli army has yet to comment on airstrikes
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane

News

US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela

Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

EU proposes ban on straws, other single-use plastics
EU proposes ban on straws other single-use plastics

Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing
EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing

How Israel Divides the West
How Israel Divides the West

US firms make changes in response to EU privacy law
US firms make changes in response to EU privacy law

EU's new data protection rules come into effect
EU's new data protection rules come into effect






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 