Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Thank God, I’m leaving the hospital in good health. I will return to work tomorrow,” Abbas said in a short statement to the media after leaving the hospital.
"The most important thing is that the homeland remains healthy and we will work to have East Jerusalem as the capital of our independent state,” he said.
On May 20, the Palestinian leader was hospitalized in Ramallah after suffering a lung infection. A few days later, he was hospitalized again after suffering a fever. He remained there until today at the hospital’s cardiological department.
Earlier this month, Abbas, 82, underwent an ear surgery. Since then, he has returned to the hospital twice, prompting speculation about the state of his health.
Abbas was elected president after the death of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in 2004.
He pursued U.S-sponsored peace talks with Israel, which broke down in 2014 over Israel’s refusal to halt settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.