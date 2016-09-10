Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at an event organized by Turkey Tourism Investors Association in southern Antalya province, Mevlut Cavusoglu said there has been a significant increase in tourists in 2018.
"There is a significant increase in tourists this year. Therefore, we are moving towards 50 million with decisive steps. Hopefully, we will reach 50 million tourists and $50 billion revenue by 2023," Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu said there is some disinformation on social media claiming that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be shut down.
He said that the claims were incorrect, however, the government is currently discussing if the two ministries should be separate entities or not.
"There are different opinions on this topic," Cavusoglu added.
