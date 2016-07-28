Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

Jordanian border guards have detained two persons for seeking to join the ISIL terrorist group, according to the Jordanian military on Monday.

A military source said the two were arrested late Sunday while attempting to cross border into Syria to join the ISIL group.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that they adopt the ISIL ideology and agreed to carry out stabbing attacks and assaults against security personnel and perpetrate sabotage operations,” the army’s website quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, the suspects were taken into custody for further investigations.

Jordan shares a 375-kilometer border with next-door Syria, which fell into civil war in 2011.