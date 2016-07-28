Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:15, 28 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
15:35, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

The two were arrested while attempting to cross border into Syria to join ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanian border guards have detained two persons for seeking to join the ISIL terrorist group, according to the Jordanian military on Monday. 

A military source said the two were arrested late Sunday while attempting to cross border into Syria to join the ISIL group. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed that they adopt the ISIL ideology and agreed to carry out stabbing attacks and assaults against security personnel and perpetrate sabotage operations,” the army’s website quoted the source as saying. 

According to the source, the suspects were taken into custody for further investigations. 

Jordan shares a 375-kilometer border with next-door Syria, which fell into civil war in 2011.

 


Related Jordan ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza
Israel airstrikes target Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli army has yet to comment on airstrikes
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.

News

ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead

Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul

Iran: 8 ISIL members get death penalty
Iran 8 ISIL members get death penalty

ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk

Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill
Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

Jordan MP, family members among 8 killed in road crash
Jordan MP family members among 8 killed in road crash

Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman
Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman

Jordan warns of spiraling tensions at Jerusalem’s Aqsa
Jordan warns of spiraling tensions at Jerusalem s Aqsa

Jordan approves outcome of Ankara tripartite summit
Jordan approves outcome of Ankara tripartite summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 