India will not comply with US sanctions on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.
But Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi’s position was independent of any other country.
“India follows only U.N. sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country,” she said at a news conference in response at a question on India’s response to the U.S. decision.
India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India’s top oil suppliers.
Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the U.S. rejection of the nuclear accord.
Reuters
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.