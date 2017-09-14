Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:14, 28 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
16:56, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Monday remembered the victims of a 1993 racist arson attack in Germany that left five members of a Turkish family dead.

On May 29, 1993, four people aged 16 to 23 set ablaze the house of a Turkish family in the German city of Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, killing five people and injuring 14 others.

Three of the assailants were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while the other got 15 years.

"We commemorate with respect our five citizens who lost their lives as a result of the arson attack carried out by a group of racists in Solingen, Germany on 29 May 1993, on the 25th anniversary of this tragic attack. We wish God’s mercy upon them," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"We hope that these kinds of tragedies will not happen again," it added.

The statement said that Turkey "observes with concern" the rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Europe.

"On this occasion, we would like to emphasize once again that effective measures against racism, discrimination, and Islamophobia, which are the common problems of humanity, should be taken," urging politicians and media to use "prudent" language, said the statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend a ceremony Tuesday marking the 25th anniversary of the attack in Solingen, the statement said.

The ceremony -- where Cavusoglu is expected to speak -- will be held at the German President’s Office in the northern city of Dusseldorf.

Cavusoglu is also expected to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and Armin Laschet, minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia.



Related Turkey foreign minister
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
100 000 voters get new polling places for safety
100,000+ voters get new polling places for safety

New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkey Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media

'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media 
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition s election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises

'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey Qatar to donate 1 million to Yemen
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group

In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) pledges tax-free fuel for farmers in its manifesto
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Erdogan addresses party rally in Erzurum

News

Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

Russia 'firmly' committed to 1987 missile treaty
Russia 'firmly' committed to 1987 missile treaty


Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts

Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 