Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:14, 28 May 2018 Monday
Health & Environment
17:29, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts

Slogan for this year's campaign is 'Time to see beauties'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish agencies on Monday launched a global cataract surgery campaign.

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), Istanbul Provincial Presidency of Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Memur-Sen) and Alliance of International Doctors (AID) are part of the campaign.

A protocol was signed at a publicity meeting of the campaign held at the headquarters of AID in Istanbul.

The slogan for this year's campaign is "Time to see beauties”.

A cataract surgery takes half an hour in Turkey but people who do not have this opportunity live life in a dark world for many years, said Durali Baki, Istanbul provincial head for Memur-Sen.

Bulent Yildirim, head of IHH, said the objective of this project is to treat at least one million cataract patients.

Cataract is ranked first among the causes of preventable blindness in the world, said Mevlit Yurtseven, head of AID. 

The cost of a cataract surgery is 300 Turkish liras ($65).

 


Related Turkey cataract
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts

Slogan for this year's campaign is 'Time to see beauties'
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards

Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe
Congo begins Ebola vaccination
Congo begins Ebola vaccination

UN reports cases of Ebola virus disease 'in an urban center' that killed 25 so far  
WHO says 'high risk' Ebola will spread in DR Congo
WHO says 'high risk' Ebola will spread in DR Congo

In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter. 
Past outbreaks of Ebola
Past outbreaks of Ebola

Following is a recap of past epidemics of Ebola as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a new outbreak of the deadly tropical disease:
Antarctica tourism regulation urgent for environment
Antarctica tourism regulation urgent for environment

In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
WHO 19 people die in DRC Ebola outbreak
WHO: 19 people die in DRC Ebola outbreak

Three health care workers among 19 deaths, World Health Organization says  
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC

World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda

Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device

People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.
Circulatory system disease main cause of death
Circulatory system disease main cause of death

Some 165,000 people died due to circulatory system diseases in 2017, according to country's statistical authority
Novartis to inject 100 mn into malaria drug research
Novartis to inject $100 mn into malaria drug research

There were some 216 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2016, an increase of five million from the year before, according to the World Health Organization.
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa

Cataract surgeries project to be expanded in scope to include fight against fistula
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa

Turkey to create an automatic control system to keep records of African patients, Health Ministry official says
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen

Ibb and al-Hodeidah provinces are the hardest-hit by the disease  

News

Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 