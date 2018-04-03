Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), Istanbul Provincial Presidency of Confederation of Public Servants Trade Unions (Memur-Sen) and Alliance of International Doctors (AID) are part of the campaign.
A protocol was signed at a publicity meeting of the campaign held at the headquarters of AID in Istanbul.
The slogan for this year's campaign is "Time to see beauties”.
A cataract surgery takes half an hour in Turkey but people who do not have this opportunity live life in a dark world for many years, said Durali Baki, Istanbul provincial head for Memur-Sen.
Bulent Yildirim, head of IHH, said the objective of this project is to treat at least one million cataract patients.
Cataract is ranked first among the causes of preventable blindness in the world, said Mevlit Yurtseven, head of AID.
The cost of a cataract surgery is 300 Turkish liras ($65).
