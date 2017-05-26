Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 605 undocumented migrants have been held across Turkey, security sources said on Friday.

Security units rounded up 571 migrants during patrols in northwestern Edirne province.

The migrants included Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Afghan nationals.

They were referred to provincial migration authorities.

Also, in southern Hatay province, 22 Syrian refugees were rounded up when they were attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, another security source said.

Separately, 12 undocumented migrants were held in eastern province of Van.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled at 10,000.