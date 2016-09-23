Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Members of Jordanian trade unions are planning to go on strike Wednesday to protest a proposed income tax bill.

On Monday, the Council of Jordanian Trade Unions said it would endorse the strike after a Saturday meeting between council members and Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki failed to reach a compromise.

Jordan’s parliament in coming days is expected to discuss an amended version of the income tax bill.

Last week, Jordan’s cabinet approved the bill’s amended version, which calls for taxing annual incomes of 8,000 Jordanian dinars (roughly $5,675) or more.