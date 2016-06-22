3 killed, 8 injured in suicide attacks in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Around midnight on Sunday, two female suicide bombers simultaneously attacked outside a mosque, killing themselves and three people. Eight others were critically injured in the incident,” Danbata Bello, an official of the Borno state emergency agency said.
He said the attackers detonated explosives wired to their bodies as a concerned local barred them from entering the mosque in the town of Konduga, some 40 kilometers from Borno’s capital Maiduguri.
Bello said the bombers had targeted Muslim worshippers, who often spend time in mosques at night during Muslims’ fasting month of Ramadan.
The bombers were apparently from the Boko Haram militant group, which has waged a violent insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast since 2009.
It is often not easy to know which faction of the insurgents is behind certain attacks, although the Abu Musab faction recognized by ISIL is known to be against bombing mosques, while the rival Abubakar Shekau group makes no distinction between civilians, places of worship, or military targets.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.
This is first election after deal with FARC rebels to end decades-long insurgency in country
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.