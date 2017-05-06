Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:14, 28 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
18:08, 28 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish deputy prime minister on Monday expressed discomfort over Germany’s interference in early elections slated for June 24, criticizing it for allowing a pro-PKK rally.

“Turkish people feel uncomfortable over the meddling in domestic affairs, interference in elections, and an interventionist attitude. So do we,” Bekir Bozdag, who is also the government spokesperson, told reporters in central Yozgat province.

“I say, let’s use the ballot to give the biggest response to Germany. With a comeback which will please Turkey and upset Germany on June 24, all their anti-Turkey efforts will go down the drain,” he said.

His remarks came after Turkey's opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of being a political front for PKK, held a rally in German city of Cologne on Saturday.

Almost a thousand PKK supporters gathered in Neumarkt square, a spokesman for the German police told Anadolu Agency.

In April, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said that his country would not allow Turkish politicians to carry out election campaign rallies.

Bozdag said this attitude is a sign of German government’s interference in elections in Turkey.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with nearly 14,000 followers in the country.

Ankara has long criticized Berlin for not taking serious measures against the PKK, which uses the country as a platform for their fundraising, recruitment, and propaganda activities.

Separately, Bozdag criticized Ataturkist Thought Association (ADD) over its remarks on Twitter, saying it is a disrespect to the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

On Sunday, ADD posted a tweet to mark the 58th anniversary of the 1960 coup in Turkey, saying: “Half a century ago, Turkish Armed Forces used its right to resist against a political power that transgressed the constitution and the law, and seized power. The army got the nation’s support."

Stating that the group was against the principles laid down by Ataturk, Bozdag said: “ADD revealed that it has a putchist mentality when it supported a coup and the coup plotters.”

Later on Monday, the chief public prosecutor’s office in capital Ankara launched an investigation against the association over its eulogizing tweet for the military coup.

The association was accused of praising the crime and culprits, the prosecution said in a statement.

On May 27, 1960, a group of Turkish military officers organized a coup, taking charge of key military and civilian installations. The chain of command was ignored as both the Turkish army chief and civilian leaders were arrested.

The 1960 coup marks a dark era in Turkish history, as then-Prime Minister Adnan Menderes won over 50 percent of the vote in the 1957 general elections before he was overthrown and later executed along with then Foreign Minister Fatin Rustu Zorlu and Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan.



Related Turkey Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
100 000 voters get new polling places for safety
100,000+ voters get new polling places for safety

New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkey Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media
Arabs encourage visiting Turkey on social media

'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media 
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition s election promises
Turkey's Erdogan slams opposition’s election promises

'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey Qatar to donate 1 million to Yemen
Turkey, Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen

Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey
7 terrorists neutralized in southeast Turkey

Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
More terrorists surrender escape from PKK terror group
More terrorists surrender, escape from PKK terror group

In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) pledges tax-free fuel for farmers in its manifesto
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Erdogan addresses party rally in Erzurum

News

Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally
Turkish minister slams Germany over pro-PKK rally

China, Germany back Iran nuke deal
China Germany back Iran nuke deal

Merkel, Chinese premier defend Iran deal, free trade
Merkel Chinese premier defend Iran deal free trade

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East 
Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East

Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts
Turkish agencies launch campaign to treat cataracts

Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 