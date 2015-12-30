700 migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Security units rounded up 571 migrants during patrols in northwestern Edirne province, a security source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The migrants included Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Afghan nationals.
Also, in southern Hatay province, 22 Syrian refugees were rounded up while they were attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, another security source said.
Separately, 12 undocumented migrants were held in the eastern province of Van.
Also, in eastern Kars province, 106 migrants including Afghan and Pakistani nationals were held.
They were all referred to provincial migration authorities.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled at 10,000.
