11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk
The sources from the groups said they merged under the name of "National Front for Liberation."
“The aim of the new formation is to unite the components of the Free Syrian Army in Idlib province on Syria under one roof,” the new formation said on social media.
The formation includes following groups: Sham Legion, Jaysh al-Nasr, Free Idlib Army, 1st Costal Division, 2nd Costal Division, 1st Division, 2nd Army, Army of Elites, Shuhada al-Islam Darayya, Al-Hurriyat Brigade, and 23rd Division.
All of the groups have been operating in Idlib and northern part of Hama under the Free Syrian Army.
The Sham Legion commander Fadil Allah al-Hajji became the leader of the new front, while Suhaib Layyush from Jaysh al-Nasr was appointed as his deputy.
With the new formation, the opposition group created one of the largest military groups in Syria fighting the Assad regime, bringing together nearly 30,000 people.
Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.