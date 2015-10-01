Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:40, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
09:19, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib
11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib

Aim of new formation is to unite components of the Free Syrian Army in Idlib province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eleven opposition groups fighting against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria formed a new alliance in northwestern Idlib province on Monday.

The sources from the groups said they merged under the name of "National Front for Liberation."

“The aim of the new formation is to unite the components of the Free Syrian Army in Idlib province on Syria under one roof,” the new formation said on social media.

The formation includes following groups: Sham Legion, Jaysh al-Nasr, Free Idlib Army, 1st Costal Division, 2nd Costal Division, 1st Division, 2nd Army, Army of Elites, Shuhada al-Islam Darayya, Al-Hurriyat Brigade, and 23rd Division.

All of the groups have been operating in Idlib and northern part of Hama under the Free Syrian Army.

The Sham Legion commander Fadil Allah al-Hajji became the leader of the new front, while Suhaib Layyush from Jaysh al-Nasr was appointed as his deputy.

With the new formation, the opposition group created one of the largest military groups in Syria fighting the Assad regime, bringing together nearly 30,000 people.

Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.



Related syria idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.

News

Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib
Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib

Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs
Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs

Blast in Syria's Idlib kills 12 civilians
Blast in Syria's Idlib kills 12 civilians

Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria’s Idlib region
Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria s Idlib region

Airstrikes kill 6, injure 12 in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 6 injure 12 in Syria s Idlib

Death toll from Idlib blast rises to 28
Death toll from Idlib blast rises to 28

EU extends sanctions on Syrian regime
EU extends sanctions on Syrian regime

2 Russian military advisers killed in Syria clash
2 Russian military advisers killed in Syria clash

Car bombing kills 2 in Syria’s Idlib
Car bombing kills 2 in Syria s Idlib

Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad’s request
Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad s

US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria
Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 