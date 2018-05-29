Worldbulletin News

14:40, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Europe
Brexit tangle raises prospect of Irish reunification
Support for staying in the European Union is increasing in Northern Ireland as the Brexit negotiations falter, according to a study released this month by Queen's University Belfast.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The wrangle over what will happen to the Irish border after Brexit has put the previously unthinkable possibility of reunification of the island of Ireland firmly on the political agenda.

The poll of more than 1,000 residents of Northern Ireland also found 47 percent supported holding a referendum, although only 21 percent said they would currently favour a united Ireland.

The study said the results showed a hard Brexit in which Britain left the EU single market and customs union, combined with an economic downturn could make the prospect of Irish unity "particularly attractive" for the province's Catholic community.

In the 2016 referendum, Northern Ireland voted 56 percent to remain in the EU but, like Scotland, was outvoted by England and Wales and the overall result was 52 percent for Brexit.

The study found support for EU membership has now risen to 69 percent.

"What's becoming increasingly clear is the rise and rise of the Remain vote in Northern Ireland," Colin Harvey from Queen's told a conference organised by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank.

"And I think there is extreme peril and danger in rendering that Remain vote politically and legally meaningless," he said.



