10:06, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on May 29

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's candidate presentation ceremony in Halic Congress Hall and a program to celebrate the 565th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

SIIRT - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend a rally in southeastern Siirt province.

GERMANY

DUSSELDORF - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to address a memorial event on the 25th anniversary of a racist attack in Solingen, where five members of a Turkish family were killed by far-right extremists.

SOLINGEN - Cavusoglu and his German counterpart Heiko Maas to meet and attend a memorial to commemorate victims of arson attack in Solingen.

FRANCE

PARIS - Representatives of Libya's rival political camps to meet in Paris for an international conference on crisis brewing in the country.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a UN-sponsored international conference to help resolve the political deadlock in Libya. Representatives from 19 countries to attend the conference, including the U.K., the U.S., Russia, China, Egypt, UAE, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya's main political factions.

PARIS - France releases final gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.

STRASBOURG - MEPs debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the status of Jerusalem, and with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on the proposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aliminium imports.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

UK

LONDON - A British parliamentary committee to publish a report (Lessons still to be learned from the Chilcot Inquiry) about an inquiry over the government's decision-making policies before Iraq's invasion with allies in 2003.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

GAZA CITY - Boats carrying students and medical patients to set out from Gaza Strip in bid to break Israel's maritime embargo .

BELARUS

MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay a working visit to Belarus, where he will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - First Day of the Primakov Readings International Forum.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Update on Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a news conference by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Elhadj As Sy and World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr. Peter Salama.