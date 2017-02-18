Press agenda on May 29

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's candidate presentation ceremony in Halic Congress Hall and a program to celebrate the 565th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.
SIIRT - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend a rally in southeastern Siirt province.
GERMANY
DUSSELDORF - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to address a memorial event on the 25th anniversary of a racist attack in Solingen, where five members of a Turkish family were killed by far-right extremists.
SOLINGEN - Cavusoglu and his German counterpart Heiko Maas to meet and attend a memorial to commemorate victims of arson attack in Solingen.
FRANCE
PARIS - Representatives of Libya's rival political camps to meet in Paris for an international conference on crisis brewing in the country.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a UN-sponsored international conference to help resolve the political deadlock in Libya. Representatives from 19 countries to attend the conference, including the U.K., the U.S., Russia, China, Egypt, UAE, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya's main political factions.
PARIS - France releases final gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.
STRASBOURG - MEPs debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the status of Jerusalem, and with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on the proposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aliminium imports.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
UK
LONDON - A British parliamentary committee to publish a report (Lessons still to be learned from the Chilcot Inquiry) about an inquiry over the government's decision-making policies before Iraq's invasion with allies in 2003.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
GAZA CITY - Boats carrying students and medical patients to set out from Gaza Strip in bid to break Israel's maritime embargo .
BELARUS
MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay a working visit to Belarus, where he will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - First Day of the Primakov Readings International Forum.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Update on Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a news conference by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Elhadj As Sy and World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr. Peter Salama.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018