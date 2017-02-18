Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Media
10:06, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's candidate presentation ceremony in Halic Congress Hall and a program to celebrate the 565th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

SIIRT - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend a rally in southeastern Siirt province.

 

GERMANY

DUSSELDORF - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to address a memorial event on the 25th anniversary of a racist attack in Solingen, where five members of a Turkish family were killed by far-right extremists.

SOLINGEN - Cavusoglu and his German counterpart Heiko Maas to meet and attend a memorial to commemorate victims of arson attack in Solingen.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Representatives of Libya's rival political camps to meet in Paris for an international conference on crisis brewing in the country.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a UN-sponsored international conference to help resolve the political deadlock in Libya. Representatives from 19 countries to attend the conference, including the U.K., the U.S., Russia, China, Egypt, UAE, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya's main political factions.

PARIS - France releases final gross domestic product (GDP) figures for first quarter of 2018.

STRASBOURG - MEPs debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the status of Jerusalem, and with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom on the proposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aliminium imports.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

UK

LONDON - A British parliamentary committee to publish a report (Lessons still to be learned from the Chilcot Inquiry) about an inquiry over the government's decision-making policies before Iraq's invasion with allies in 2003.

 

 

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

GAZA CITY - Boats carrying students and medical patients to set out from Gaza Strip in bid to break Israel's maritime embargo .

 

BELARUS

MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to pay a working visit to Belarus, where he will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - First Day of the Primakov Readings International Forum.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Update on Ebola operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a news conference by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Elhadj As Sy and World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr. Peter Salama.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Press agenda on May 23
Press agenda on May 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Press agenda on May 22
Press agenda on May 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Press agenda on May 20
Press agenda on May 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Press agenda on May 19
Press agenda on May 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Press agenda on May 18
Press agenda on May 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Press agenda on May 17
Press agenda on May 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018
Press agenda on May 16
Press agenda on May 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Press agenda on May 15
Press agenda on May 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Press agenda on May 14
Press agenda on May 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018

News

Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24

Press agenda on May 23
Press agenda on May 23






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 