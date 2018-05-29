Saudi Arabia in talks with YPG/PKK to form new force

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three Saudi military consultants went to Ayn al-Arab district's Harab Isk village to hold meetings with YPG/PKK terrorists.
It was learned that military consultants were in the village to form an Arab force with Sanadid Forces, who fight for YPG/PKK terrorist group under the name of SDF.
Saudi officials have set up communication checkpoints in al-Hasakah and Qamishli to recruit fighters and are promising $200 to every fighter who joins the improvised force.
The new Arab force will be part of the North Syria Federation, which YPG/PKK had unilaterally claimed in March 17, 2016.
The YPG/PKK terror group has sent encouraging messages to Saudi Arabia on their social media accounts.
Saudi Arabia sent truckloads of aid to YPG/PKK via Iraq last month, without explaining its content or revealing if there was any ammunition or weapons inside.
A Saudi minister who is responsible for Gulf relations visited YPG/PKK-occupied al-Raqqah province last October with U.S. officials to gather information.
Terrorist group YPG/PKK are known to control small groups in Syria under the name of SDF, which is backed by United States. Therefore, the U.S. administration claims that it helps not YPG/PKK, but Arabs who are part of SDF.
