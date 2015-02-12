Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell 0.56 percent, or 595.00 points, to open at 105,930.26 points on Tuesday.

Among all sector indices, the sports index posted the best performance, up 0.84 percent, while the basic metal index saw the worst, down 5.42 percent.

The BIST banking indices decreased by 0.05 percent, while holding indices increased by 0.04 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 106,525.25, up 3.22 percent, with a 6.8 billion-Turkish lira ($1.4 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.5770 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.5930 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.3130, compared with Monday's close of 5.3410.

The price of Brent oil was $75.45 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.