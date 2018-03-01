Two soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk
A military statement said eight militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in central and northern Sinai.
Two soldiers were killed and four others, including an officer, were injured in the operation.
Tuesday’s fatalities bring to 37 the number of soldiers killed since the security operation against militants blamed for a string of attacks across the country began on Feb. 9.
A total of 286 militants have also been killed and more than 5,000 suspected militants detained during the same period.
According to the statement, security forces have dismantled 15 explosive devices and destroyed 80 militant hideouts.
The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since 2013 when the army ousted Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt's first freely elected president -- in a military coup.
