Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
11:36, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Two soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai
Two soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since 2013

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two soldiers and eight militants were killed in the Sinai Peninsula amid an ongoing security operation in the restive region, according to the Egyptian military on Tuesday. 

A military statement said eight militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in central and northern Sinai. 
Two soldiers were killed and four others, including an officer, were injured in the operation. 

Tuesday’s fatalities bring to 37 the number of soldiers killed since the security operation against militants blamed for a string of attacks across the country began on Feb. 9. 

A total of 286 militants have also been killed and more than 5,000 suspected militants detained during the same period. 

According to the statement, security forces have dismantled 15 explosive devices and destroyed 80 militant hideouts. 

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since 2013 when the army ousted Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt's first freely elected president -- in a military coup.

 


Related Egypt Clashes in Sinai
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.

News

Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube
Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube

Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism
Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism

Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan
Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan

Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

'Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'
Egypt s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'

4 Egypt troops killed amid Sinai operations
4 Egypt troops killed amid Sinai operations

Egypt: 2 soldiers killed amid Sinai offensive
Egypt 2 soldiers killed amid Sinai offensive

4 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation
4 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation

Nauru refugees to travel to Cambodia next week
Nauru refugees to travel to Cambodia next week

Bomb kills 2 Egyptian guards in Sinai
Bomb kills 2 Egyptian guards in Sinai

Sinai: 2 killed 45 Egyptian policemen injured
Sinai 2 killed 45 Egyptian policemen injured






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 