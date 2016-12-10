Worldbulletin News

14:40, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:43, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 20 soldiers were arrested across Turkey on Tuesday over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup, according to a security source.

The arrests came after public prosecutors in central Kayseri province issued warrants for 41 soldiers, including 31 on-duty soldiers, as part of a probe into FETO's infiltration of the military, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids conducted across 16 provinces, the source said, adding that operations were underway to detain the remaining suspects.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 




