Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

World Bulletin / News Desk
The arrests came after public prosecutors in central Kayseri province issued warrants for 41 soldiers, including 31 on-duty soldiers, as part of a probe into FETO's infiltration of the military, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids conducted across 16 provinces, the source said, adding that operations were underway to detain the remaining suspects.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish president says the number of AK Party lawmakers in parliament must be more than 300
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media
'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism