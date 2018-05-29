12:07, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

Two police shot dead in Belgium

World Bulletin / News Desk

A man killed at least three people, including two police officers, in a shooting on Tuesday in the eastern Belgian city of Liege, according to Belgian media reports.

Two other police officers have been injured, Belga news agency said.

The attacker was later "neutralized" after having taken a woman hostage and the situation is now under control, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

Belgium's anti-terrorist crisis center was monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter.

The incident took place on the Boulevard d'Avroy in Liege on Tuesday morning. The motive is still unclear.