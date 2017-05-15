Worldbulletin News

14:39, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Iraq
12:30, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

Firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday rejected Iranian and U.S. interference in the formation of the new Iraqi government. 

“Iran is a neighboring country that fears for its interest and we hope it will not interfere in Iraqi affairs,” al-Sadr said in a statement in response to a question by one of his supporters. 

“The U.S. is an invader country; we do not allow it to interfere at all,” he added. 

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats), according to the election commission. 

The vote results, however, were greeted with widespread fraud allegations during the polls. 

Al-Sadr’s coalition did not win the majority needed to form a government alone but will play a primary role in selecting the next prime minister. 

Al-Sadr said he hoped to establish a “technocrat” cabinet far removed from narrow sectarian biases. 

Known for his hostile approach to the U.S., al-Sadr is one of few Shia leaders who don’t have close ties with Iran.



